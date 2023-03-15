Latest Norwich City news: Sara to West Ham latest, defender could leave this summer + more

Norwich City are in action against Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

Norwich City head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship later this evening for what promises to be another tough – but still very winnable – outing for the Canaries, who find themselves in 7th place of the table after last weekend’s defeat v Sunderland.

And since the weekend, there’s been some interesting Norwich City stories in headlines, with the major one of which regarding Gabriel Sara. Reports (via West Ham Zone) have claimed that West Ham, Atletico Madrid, and Red Bull Leipzig are all keen on the midfielder, who only joined Norwich City last summer.

Since then, Football Insider have claimed that Norwich City would command between £25million and £30million for the Brazilian.

Elsewhere, a separate story from Football Insider has tipped Max Aarons to move on in the summer. Their report stated that there’s a ‘real possibility’ Aarons could leave in the summer, with the right-back entering the final year of his contract at the end of this season.

Aarons recently made his 200th total appearance for the Canaries, with 35 of those having come in the Championship this season.

Lastly, Aarons and his Norwich teammate Onel Hernandez are both facing late fitness checks ahead of tonight’s game. Canaries boss David Wagner said in his pre-match press conference yesterday:

“We’ll have to wait and see on Max and Onel. I can’t give further details at the moment.”

Norwich City v Huddersfield licks off at 7:45pm tonight – a win for Norwich could see them go level on points with Blackburn Rovers in 6th.