Iliman Ndiaye to Everton: Price tag? Sheffield United’s stance on a potential sale?

Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with a move to Everton.

The Blades striker has been linked with a switch to the Premier League in the summer by the Sunday Mirror (via Goodison News), with Everton at the forefront of his pursuit whilst Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Ndiaye has been at Bramall Lane since U21 level after he was snapped up from Boreham Wood in 2019, four years on he could be set for a big money move to the top flight after bagging 11 goals and seven assists in the league so far this campaign.

Price tag?

Everton reportedly tried to sign Ndiaye in the January transfer window as their striker problems mounted, which they still haven’t sorted. The Sun claim that the Toffees were willing to pay £15million to land him previously, but The Star’ James Shield revealed on Twitter that Ndiaye could be priced at ‘around double that’ of what Everton were willing to pay in the summer, potentially bringing a fee north of the club record £24million that Aaron Ramsdale went to Arsenal for in 2021.

Hello Lee. I'd definitely go with the 'around double that' one bloke in the game – (he doesn't work at BL) – told me. I really think when you watch him, plus the attitude he's got, the lad is going all the way to the top. — James Shield (@JamesShield1) January 22, 2023

Sheffield United’s stance?

The Blades’ reluctance to sell can be easily seen from the price tag that reportedly will be demanded in the summer, with promotion the clear goal before they entertain any talk of key players leaving.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently 2nd in the Championship table and in control of their own promotion destiny, ultimately begging the question of whether United or Ndiaye would consider offers if they are back in the Premier League next season.

Amid the January interest, YorkshireLive reported that Ndiaye was keen to stay until the rest of the season to aid their promotion bid, seemingly putting to bed any move should the Blades go up.

Ndiaye’s current deal at Bramall lane expires in 2024 and could force the Blades to the table in the summer if they remain a second tier side.