How has Philip Zinckernagel fared since leaving Watford last summer?

Watford recruited Danish forward Philip Zinckernagel in a bargain deal back in January 2021.

Watford’s move for Zinckernagel came at the end of a starring spell with Bodo/Glimt, during which he managed 35 goals and 36 assists in 89 games for the Norwegian club.

With the Hornets, he managed a respectable return of a goal and five assists in 21 games as he settled into English football. However, he ended up making a surprise loan move to Nottingham Forest for the 2021/22 season, going onto star with Steve Cooper’s side as they won promotion.

His haul of seven goals and 10 assists prompted many to think he could go on to play a part with Watford, but they ended up offloading him on a permanent basis last summer. Zinckernagel’s time in England came to a close as Greek giants Olympiacos swooped in for a deal.

But how has Zinckernagel fared since?

With Olympiacos, Zinckernagel didn’t stay long at all before being carted out on loan. He featured in their Europa League and Champions League qualifying games but would play only once in the Greek Super League prior to a loan move to Standard Liege of Belgium.

Zinckernagel joined the Jupiler Pro League side on a season-long deal and thankfully, he’s found regular game time there. The former Watford man has been a starting XI mainstay, featuring 21 times. He’s played in his natural role on the wing as well as in attacking midfield and as a striker, chipping in with seven goals and two assists for Liege.

So, while his move to Greece hasn’t panned out too well just yet, Zinckernagel is still enjoying a decent season away from the club after his time on these shores with Watford and Nottingham Forest.