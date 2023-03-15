Fabrizio Romano tweet seemingly confirms Hull City’s first signing for 2023/24

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has seemingly confirmed that Xavier Simons will join Hull City permanently in the summer from Chelsea.

Hull City look to have made their first signing of the 2023/24 season after Romano seemingly green-lighted Simons’ proposed permanent move to Humberside.

It was reported at the beginning of March that Chelsea were set to accept the Tigers’ bid for the 20-year-old after personal terms between Simons and Hull had been agreed.

The Tigers are currently sat 15th in the table following a hard fought point against Coventry City at the weekend, which followed a 2-0 win at home against West Brom the weekend prior, leaving Liam Rosenior’s side unbeaten in their last two – the best record of any teams below them.

Hull have now begun work on next season by signing Simons, which Romano reported on his Twitter page.

Sign of things to come?

Despite Simons making his switch permanent, he’s only recently begun to hold down a place in the side, with four consecutive starts heading into tonight’s clash against Burnley coming after appearing in only nine minutes of action before February.

However, he’s one of a number of players that Rosenior is keen to hold onto next season, with the Hull boss recently telling BBC Radio Humberside that “every loan I have brought in has been with a view to beyond.”

Hull currently have Aaron Connolly, Malcolm Ebiowei and Karl Darlow on loan from other Premier League sides and could look at making at least another one of those deals permanent, with Connolly and Darlow the more likely options considering Ebiowei only arrived at Crystal Palace in the summer.

The Tigers are back in action tonight as they host league leaders Burnley, with kick-off at 7:45pm.