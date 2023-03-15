Fabrizio Romano reveals Sunderland/Edouard Michut detail with Fulham now in race to sign youngster

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Sunderland have an option to buy clause in on loan midfielder Edouard Michut’s deal.

Sunderland signed centre-midfielder Michut on a season long loan deal from French giants PSG in the summer. The 20-year-old has grown into his role at The Stadium of Light lately and has become a key figure in Tony Mowbray’s engine room since the New Year.

Michut has played 15 league games so far this season, with his form helping Sunderland’s play-off bid, which has stuttered of late following three defeats in four games, but the weekend’s win over Norwich City could have them on the right road again.

The Black Cats have grown very fond off Michut and now Romano has claimed that he could be set to stay if Sunderland opt to trigger the buy clause in his loan deal, with two separate prices currently in the deal depending on where Mowbray’s side finish.

Understand Edouard Michut deal has €2.5m buy option included, up to €5m if Sunderland will go up to Premier League — it was agreed with PSG last summer 🇫🇷 #SAFC Been told Fulham are now among clubs following the situation of Michut ahead of summer transfer window. ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3COKkAdICP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2023

Exciting addition…

Michut has showcased his quality in the middle of the park in recent weeks and months after a slow start to life in England.

After playing just four of the first 18 games he was available for, even turning out for Sunderland’s U21 side, the 20-year-old has firmly found his feet, starting four of the sides’ last five games.

Operating from a deep midfield role, Michut has struck up a great partnership with fellow youngster Dan Neil and the duo could extend their run together next season should Sunderland go ahead with the permanent deal for the Frenchman.

With Sunderland unlikely to be playing Premier League football next season, the deal is likely to be done at a cut price but given Fulham’s apparent interest, there could come strong competition.

Sunderland and Michut return to action tonight as they host 2nd place Sheffield United, with kick-off at 8pm and live on Sky Sports.