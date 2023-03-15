As things stand, is this what Sunderland’s starting XI will look like next season?

Sunderland recorded a first win in four games at the weekend as they beat play-off hopefuls Norwich City 1-0.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit in 12th place in the table on the back of poor form which has been marred by injuries to key players such as Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, and Dennis Cirkin. As they’ve slipped out of the play-off spot they held just weeks ago.

Sunderland can still be promoted but it now remains unlikely given the injury situations and the packed crowd that now sit between them and the play-offs. And a number of contracts and loan deals are set to expire in the summer, potentially leading to a summer shake up.

Here’s how Sunderland could line up next season…

One of Mowbray’s first ports of call in the summer could be making a reluctant decision in the goalkeeping department, with current no.1 Anthony Patterson previously linked with a move to Premier League side Leicester City. The 22-year-old could leave the Stadium of Light after just 18 months as their first-choice keeper with the top flight beckoning.

Sunderland have considerable strength and depth across the backline with Trai Hume and Lyndon Gooch offering quality at right-back, and Alese and Cirkin at left-back. But with Danny Batth’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, a new centre-back could arrive to partner Dan Ballard or give depth behind utility man Luke O’Nien.

In midfield, Sunderland could face a tough summer holding onto Dan Neil after Football Insider reported in the winter window that the Black Cats were worried about Premier League interest, and with the 21-year-old’s stock rising since it could spell trouble. His most common engine room partner since the New Year has been Edouard Michut who is on loan from PSG, and will likely need replacing.

Another loan problem for Sunderland is Amad Diallo who is currently on loan from Manchester United and set to return at the end of the season. Mowbray will need to replace the Ivorian who’s got nine goal involvements to his name so far.

There could also be concern regarding Ross Stewart who is currently sidelined with his second serious injury of the season. With his deal expiring at the end of the next campaign and reported interest from Rangers and Premier League sides in January, his situation is one to keep an eye on.

Sunderland return to action at home to Sheffield United tonight, with kick-off at 8pm.