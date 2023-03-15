3 right-backs Stoke City should target as new transfer priority emerges

Stoke City were linked with a move for Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel last weekend.

And it’s said that the Potters are keen on signing a new, permanent right-back in the summer with Alex Neil set to see the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Dujon Sterling return to their parent clubs, leaving Stoke particularly light in the right-back position.

Here we look at three right-backs who could be a good match for Stoke City, and who the Potters could realistically bring in in the summer transfer window…

Ryan Nyambe

Wigan Athletic are looking more and more likely to be relegated from the Championship this season, and summer signing Nyambe could well be on the move.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers man only signed a one-year deal last summer and there’s since been no news of a potential renewal for the 25-year-old, who racked up more than 200 appearances for Blackburn, with most of them coming in the Championship.

Nyambe is a combative and physical right-back with a good amount of experience at Championship level.

Joel Latibeaudiere

Swansea City’s Latibeaudiere is also out of contract in the summer. Naturally a centre-back, Latibeaudiere has often played on the right for Swansea City, having featured 29 times in the Championship last season and 27 times in the Championship this time round.

The ex-Manchester City man is still only 23 years old and so he can be regarded as a young player, which is surely the type that Neil will want to build his Stoke City team around. Given Latibeaudiere’s versatility, he could be a solid signing for a lot of Championship teams this summer.

Conor Bradley

A permanent swoop for Bradley could be difficult, but a loan move for the Liverpool man could well be on the cards.

Bradley is currently on loan with Bolton Wanderers in League One where he’s featured 33 times in the league this season, scoring four and assisting four from the right-side of defence.

He’s been a key player for the Trotters with his attacking mindset having bettered the attacking style of play that Bolton adopt – having spent time in League One this season, Liverpool could feel that a Championship move for Bradley is the next best step.