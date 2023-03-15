3 Joel Piroe replacements Swansea City should consider as fresh transfer interest emerges

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is the subject of fresh transfer interest.

Reports yesterday linked Championship duo Burnley and Middlesbrough, as well as Rangers with a move for the Dutchman, who’s so far scored 13 goals in the Championship this season.

With the Swans’ fortunes having taken a turn for the worse this season, it seems like Piroe could be one of a few players who look for the exit in the summer.

And with that in mind, here’s three potential Piroe replacements that the Swans should consider…

Joe Hugill

Manchester United youngster Hugill looks set to head out on loan next season. Sunderland have been tipped to bring in their former youth striker on loan, but expect more and more Football League teams to be mentioned alongside the 19-year-old as we move into the summer.

Hugill has been a prolific name for United’s youth sides in recent seasons and whilst he’d be a risk for many in the Championship, it could be a risk worth taking. Hugill also boasts a lot of the same technical and physical traits as Piroe, so it could be a good signing for Russell Martin.

Josh Maja

The ex-Sunderland man sees his Bordeaux contract expire in the summer. He’s already attracting interest from the likes of Rangers, and he could yet come onto a lot of Championship clubs’ radars in the summer too.

The 24-year-old has netted 11 goals and assisted four more in 27 Ligue 2 appearances so far this season, with his side currently sitting in 2nd place of the table.

If he becomes a free agent and fancies a return to England, he’d be a very shrewd signing for the Swans.

Jerry Yates

Blackpool’s Jerry Yates could be up for grabs in the summer with his side looking set for relegation into League One.

Yates has so far scored 10 goals in 36 Championship outings this season. He started the season in fine form before going on a run of almost five months without a Championship goal, returning to scoring form in last night’s 6-1 win over QPR.

Still, he proved his worth in the second tier earlier in the campaign, and if he’s available for a decent price in the summer, he’d be a quality signing.