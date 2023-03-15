3 Gabriel Sara replacements Norwich City must consider amid high-profile interest

Norwich City’s move to sign Gabriel Sara has certainly paid off, with the Brazilian hitting top form in recent months after a fairly slow start to life at Carrow Road.

Norwich City signed Sara from Brazilian giants Sao Paulo, but his strong displays of late have drawn interest from elsewhere.

Premier League side West Ham are said to be admirers, which Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and German outfit RB Leipzig have also been linked Sunday Mirror (12.03.23, pg. 71 via West Ham Zone). With that in mind, it could be wise for the Canaries to consider some replacements, so we’ve identified three here…

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp – Royal Antwerp

Ex-Ajax youngster Ekkelenkamp has been a big hit since heading to Belgium in the summer. Like Sara, he’s operated in a range of midfield roles but mainly as a no. 8, chipping in with five goals and eight assists in the process.

He’s more attack-minded, also pushing into an attacking midfield role on plenty of occasions. At 22, he too has a bright future ahead of him and has enjoyed a fruitful footballing education in one of Europe’s top academies at Ajax.

Finn Azaz – Aston Villa (on loan at Plymouth Argyle)

It would be a step up for Azaz to go from League One promotion hopefuls to Championship promotion chasers but Azaz could certainly make that step. At 22, it looks like a step Azaz is ready to make after providing seven goals and 10 assists in 29 outings for the Pilgrims.

There’s already a link between the Canaries and Villa too after Aaron Ramsey’s loan stint at Carrow Road.

Rodrigo Nestor – Sao Paulo

Norwich have shown a liking for the South American market with their moves for Sara and Marcelino Nunez, so why not return to the same reason to raid Sao Paulo again for Rodrigo Nestor?

He’s a fairly similar player to Sara, providing a well-rounded option in the middle. He’s perhaps a little more capable defensively having spent time playing as a defensive midfielder this season but he can easily play further forward or on the left-wing too.