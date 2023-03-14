West Brom could be without 28-year-old midfielder for Cardiff City test

West Brom could be without midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for Wednesday’s Cardiff City clash through muscle fatigue, it has emerged.

West Brom recruited midfielder Chalobah in the January transfer window, bringing him in from Fulham on a permanent basis to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Since then, the 28-year-old has played a part in eight Championship games for the Baggies, making two starts. Much of his outings have come as a substitute, appearing as a second-half substitute on six occasions.

However, for tomorrow’s clash with Cardiff City, the former Chelsea and Watford man could be forced to sit out.

As reported by Lewis Cox, it was confirmed in Carlos Corberan’s pre-match press conference that Chalobah is a doubt for the game. He is struggling with muscle fatigue and could be forced to watch on from the sidelines as a result.

From this afternoon’s press conference, Thomas-Asante be back on bench in Cardiff tomorrow. Chalobah a doubt with muscle fatigue. #wba pic.twitter.com/98w608wftS — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) March 14, 2023

In his last outing, Chalobah played 14 minutes off the bench as the Baggies defeated Huddersfield Town 1-0.

One in, one out…

With the news of Brandon Thomas-Asante’s return to the matchday squad, it looks as though it could be a case of one in and out for the midweek clash with Cardiff City. Corberan needs as many players available as possible for the run in, so with Chalobah struggling with muscle fatigue, it could be wise to give him a rest.

Pushing him to play through the issue could result in a more serious injury, leading to an extended spell out. Avoiding that risk by leaving him out completely could be the wisest move, even if it means they are down on an experienced midfield option.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman was an unused substitute against the Terriers, so if Chalobah is out, maybe he could come on off the bench if Corberan needs a fresher option in midfield at some point.