Sunderland will be without key man for Sheffield United clash, reporter confirms

Sunderland will be without Amad Diallo for tomorrow’s clash against Sheffield United due to injury, reporter Phil Smith has said.

Diallo has proven a brilliant addition to Tony Mowbray’s side with his performances helping Sunderland keep pace with the play-off pack. The 20-year-old has registered ten goal contributions so far this season (eight goals, two assists).

Sunderland currently sit in 10th place, just five points outside the top six following an unlikely victory away at Norwich City, a result that knocked the Canaries out of the play-off spots and brought the Mackems back onto the scene.

The win ended a run of three consecutive defeats, a wretched spell they ended without Diallo who missed the trip to Carrow Road with injury.

But it seems that tomorrow’s game will also come too soon for the Ivorian to make a return, with Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith reporting that he hasn’t recovered in time. He also reported that Alex Pritchard could return after also missing the weekend’s game in a boost for Mowbray:

Amad ruled out tomorrow as still not fully recovered from hamstring injury – but should be back Saturday. Pritchard could be in the squad tomorrow.#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) March 14, 2023

Ba to continue?

In the absence of both Diallo and Pritchard who have started in the attacking midfield role for Mowbray this campaign, Abdoullah Ba was brought into the side for just a fourth league start all season in place of the injured pair against Norwich, where he bagged the game’s only goal 15 minutes in.

With the Sheffield United clash soon to be followed by another tough task against 4th place in the league Luton Town at the weekend, Ba could continue and stake a claim for a regular place after the international break, when both Diallo and Pritchard are expected to return to full fitness.

Sunderland host Sheffield United tomorrow, with kick-off at 8pm and shown live on Sky Sports.