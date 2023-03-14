Sabri Lamouchi reveals Cardiff City man is set to return against West Brom

Cardiff City boss Sabri Lamouchi has revealed that Joe Ralls is expected to return against West Brom, whilst Connor Wickham is a doubt.

Cardiff are hovering just above the relegation zone in 21st place in the table after suffering defeat at the weekend away against Preston North End. Lamouchi’s side have begun to open a gap to the bottom three with three wins from their last five games, leaving them six points clear of the drop.

However, the Bluebirds have received a boost heading into their midweek clash against play-off pushing West Brom, with Lamouchi revealing to Wales Online that midfielder Ralls is set to return after missing Saturday’s defeat, he said:

“Joe will probably be with us. He trained yesterday and he will train again today.

“We will see with Connor Wickham.”

Cedric Kipre will be unavailable due to West Brom being his parent club. He will miss just his third game of the season in a big blow that Lamouchi would have had time to plan for.

A welcome boost…

The return of Ralls will be a big boost for Cardiff after he missed just his second Championship game of the season.

Ralls has captained the Bluebirds on many occasions this campaign and proved his versatility by operating at defensive midfield, centre midfield, and on both wings.

January signing Wickham was absent from the Preston defeat and will face a late race to return. The 29-year-old started against Bristol City previously but was replaced by Kion Etete against the Lilywhites who may be in line for another start.

Kipre’s absence could lead to a change of shape with the current back three setup deployed being hindered by the absence of the Baggies loanee, with Lamouchi not naming a centre-back amongst his substitutes a change to a back four may occur.