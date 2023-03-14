Opinion: Barnsley should keep Exeter City ace in mind amid high-profile interest in star player

Barnsley’s right-sided star Jordan Williams has been a key performer for Michael Duff’s side this season, and the standard of his displays have not gone unnoticed ahead of the summer transfer window.

Of course, there’s a while yet until the summer window rolls around, but top Championship clubs are said to have taken note of Williams’ talents. Reports claimed last week that Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City were all eyeing up the Barnsley ace amid his strong displays.

It will be hoped that the Tykes can hold onto such a key player, but if he does move on, Duff and co need to ensure that they have a capable replacement lined up. Numerous options will likely be in mind if a move for Williams does come around, but one they must consider is Exeter City’s Josh Key.

An ideal fit?

Key has drawn interest himself previously and at 23, he’s viewed as a highly-rated player for the years to come. There’s sure to be a scramble for his signature too, given that his deal is expiring this summer.

The Exeter-born wing-back has been a bit of a victim of Gary Caldwell’s changes in recent months. Since January, he’s had dropped out of the starting XI on a few occasions after previously being one of the first names in the teamsheet and has been played in some unorthodox roles in midfield.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

However, that should be no slight on Key’s ability. He’s a creative threat from wing-back and could easily emulate the same level of production Williams has enjoyed this season. His defensive assurances can’t be doubted either having slotted in well in a centre-back role earlier this campaign too.

A bright future is ahead for Key and some would certainly argue bigger things than a Barnsley move could be ahead for the Exeter City man. With his contract up this summer though, Key’s future is in his own hands and he could be a great fit for Michael Duff’s side, so if Williams is to be tempted away, he could be a perfect addition for the Tykes.