Mousinho says he’d ‘like to keep’ out of contract Portsmouth man

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that he wants defender Connor Ogilvie to remain at Fratton Park next season.

Pompey defender Ogilvie is currently set to be out of contract in the summer with his deal at Fratton Park expiring in a matter of months, with no extension sorted as of yet. The 27-year-old has played a key role in Mousinho’s plans at Fratton Park, with the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster appearing in 33 games in League One so far this season, all of them starts.

Ogilvie has featured predominantly at left-back for Pompey but his versatility has seen him deployed in midfield, right-back and centre-back, a role that his manager is delighted he’s been able to thrive in. Speaking to The News, Mousinho revealed that he’s keen for Ogilvie’s one-year extension clause to be triggered, speaking on the defender, he said:

“He’s definitely a player we will be looking at in terms of his contract and trying to keep him.”

Mousinho continued:

“I’d like to keep him. We’re reviewing all of the contracts and I would be lying if I said we hadn’t spoken about what we do with Connor and taking up his option in the summer.”

Return to form?

Ogilvie has proved his worth in gold to Mousinho who has been able to deploy him in a more natural left-back role in a back four, but also as a left centre-back in a three centre-back setup, allowing the 36-year-old to tinker around with his style.

Portsmouth’s recent good form, which saw them pick up 13 points from a possible 15, has been halted following back-to-back defeats to promotion hunting Barnsley and league leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

A tough run of form sees them travel to Accrington Stanley next who had lost just once in their last five games and have climbed out of the relegation zone.

Ogilvie will likely start from left-back again as Pompey look to end their winless run.

Portsmouth travel to Accrington Stanley tonight, with kick-off at 7:45pm.