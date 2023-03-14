Lincoln City loan ace quizzed on possible permanent move as Championship deal nears expiry

Lincoln City loan man Matty Virtue has refused to be drawn on a decision over his future but made it clear he is ‘loving it’ at Sincil Bank.

Blackpool sanctioned a temporary exit for midfielder Virtue in the summer, sending him on loan to Lincoln City to give him a shot at regular minutes away from Bloomfield Road. Injury has hampered his involvement since the turn of the year but he returned to action against Cheltenham Town earlier this month and has now played 25 times for the Imps.

In the process, the former Liverpool youngster has chipped in with two goals and an assist, with his last strike coming back in November against Bristol City in the EFL Cup.

Imps boss Mark Kennedy has said he would be interested in signing Virtue permanent this summer if the chance comes around. For now though, the Blackpool loanee has refused to be drawn on his future.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, here’s what he said when quizzed on the matter:

“It depends on my parent club Blackpool, as I think they have an option on me so if they take that up, it changes a lot of things. At the minute, I’m loving it here and enjoying my football, the lads are great and so are the staff.

“For the moment, I’m just focusing on having a strong end to the season. It’s interesting because it is the first time in my career that I’ve ever had an option, so it is something new to me, but all I can do is be the best I can be on the pitch.

“Everything’s a bit up in the air at the moment, but all I can do is concentrate on myself.”

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

A decision to be made…

As Virtue says, this is a decision that looks to be out of his hands for now. Blackpool do indeed have an extension option, so it will be up to them as to whether or not they trigger the clause to keep him on board.

If they do, then you’d assume it’s because they see a place for him in their plans. If not, it will then be up to Virtue to decide where he heads next, with Lincoln likely to be an option given Kennedy’s previous words on the possibility of a future deal.

Until a decision is made though, Virtue’s full focus will be on regaining momentum after his return to injury and seeing out the season as strong as possible with the League One side.