Kyle Dempsey sends message to Bolton Wanderers fans after earning club accolade

Bolton Wanderers fans have named Kyle Dempsey as their Player of the Month for the second month in a row.

Bolton Wanderers have stuttered in recent fixtures, but Dempsey remains an in form player for the Trotters. The 27-year-old midfielder has now racked up 32 appearances in League One this season, scoring four and assisting two, with his side currently sitting in 6th place of the table.

Ian Evatt’s side are winless in three now, having lost two of those. But the Trotters enjoyed a solod February, playing seven games in total and winning five of them, including the Papa Johns Trophy semi-final v Accrington Stanley which booked Bolton their place in the final at Wembley next month.

Taking to Twitter after earning the accolade, Dempsey wrote:

Appreciate the love and support!! Let’s have a big end to the season🤍🙌🏻 @OfficialBWFC https://t.co/zNDpvgg9Ax — kyle dempsey (@_kyledempsey) March 14, 2023

Up next…

Bolton travel to league leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, in what is their last game before the international break. And after the break, Bolton’s first game back is the Papa Johns Trophy final against Plymouth Argyle, which takes place on April 2nd.

Including that game, there’s just 10 ten games standing between Bolton and the summer. There might yet be more if Bolton can finish inside the top-six and in fairness, the Trotters have a fairly kind run-in to the end of the season.

But Evatt’s side have stumbled in their past few games whilst others around them are picking up points. The Trotters are still inside the top-six and in a good position, but defeat on Friday could see them go into the international break outside the play-off places.

Bolton v Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 7:45pm on Friday night.