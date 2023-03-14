‘I can’t give further details’ – Update emerges on Norwich City duo ahead of Huddersfield Town tie

Norwich City will have to ‘wait and see’ if Max Aarons and Onel Hernandez are fit to face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

Norwich City pair Aarons and Hernandez have both been regulars under David Wagner, but they were forced off prematurely in the defeat to Sunderland at the weekend. Both made way around 10 minutes into the second-half, with Aarons’ knee a concern and Hernandez being forced off with an ankle issue.

The Canaries make a quick turnaround to face Huddersfield Town tomorrow night, but little certainty surrounds their availability.

When quizzed on the matter during his pre-match press conference, Wagner’s answer was brief but uncertainty remains as to whether or not they will be fit to feature against the boss’ former club. He said:

“We’ll have to wait and see on Max and Onel.

“I can’t give further details at the moment.”

Both have been regularly involved this season and across Wagner’s stint in charge, but it remains to be seen whether or not they’re forced to the sidelines after their respective blows picked up against Sunderland.

In their absence…

Finding a replacement for Hernandez should be pretty straightforward. Any of Josh Sargent, Christos Tzolis or Marquinhos could come into the side in place of the Cuban after they were on the bench at the weekend.

At right-back though, Wagner could face a little trouble. Sam Byram’s injury struggles have continued and if Aarons is out, there will not be a natural option to play there. Jacob Sorensen came on for him at the weekend while Andrew Omobamidele remained an unused substitute.

It will be hoped both are okay to feature, but Wagner’s coy comments make it hard to know just how they are.