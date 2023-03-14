Blackburn Rovers injury latest: Big blow emerges with in-form midfielder ruled out for the season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley will be out for the rest of the season, Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed.

Blackburn Rovers were dealt a fresh injury concern when in-form academy graduate Buckley was forced off against Stoke City.

The midfielder had been in an impressive vein of form since returning to the starting XI but was forced off just before the hour mark as Rovers’ four-game winning streak was snapped by the Potters. He hobbled off with a knee injury after colliding with Will Smallbone and was sent for scans ahead of Blackburn’s midweek clash with Reading.

Now, ahead of the tie, Tomasson has provided the latest, revealing the blow to Buckley.

Speaking with the club media, the Dane confirmed the midfielder will not play again this season due to the blow picked up.

There was more encouraging news on Scott Wharton and Thomas Kaminski though. The former played half-an-hour in an internal game at the weekend, while the latter has been increasingly involved in training as he steps up his recovery. Attacking midfielder Bradley Dack, centre-back Daniel Ayala and academy graduate Jack Vale are still sidelined though.

🗣️ JDT continues on injuries: "Thomas [Kaminski] is getting more involved in training. He trained with the squad for the first time today. Scott [Wharton] played 30 minutes in an internal game after the weekend. Dack, Ayala and Vale are still injured."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8YA87auR9l — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 14, 2023

In Buckley’s absence…

Buckley being sidelined for the season comes as a blow for all. He’d built up some great momentum since coming back into the side but now, his full focus will be on preparing for the new campaign once he’s fit and ready to go again.

In his absence, Tomasson thankfully has options who can slot in easily. Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton may well be the leading contender for the starting spot, but there is competition for the place alongside Lewis Travis.

Academy graduate Jake Garrett has been a regular on the bench, so he too will hold hope of coming into the side. Fellow starlet Adam Wharton is an option too having stepped up his recovery from injury of late, but Tomasson may well take his time with the latter after his time out.