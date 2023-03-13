Watford agree fresh contract with 11-goal/assist star – new deal will run until 2026

Watford winger Ken Sema has signed a new three-year deal with the club, according to The Athletic.

Watford recruited Swedish winger Sema back Ostersunds back in July 2018, and he’s become a popular figure at Vicarage Road since. He spent a spell on loan with Udinese during the 2018/19 season but he’s been a mainstay for much of his time with the club, playing 117 times across all competitions.

Since then, Sema has provided 12 goals and 15 assists, with five goals and six assists coming this season.

However, there have been question marks surrounding his long-term future given that his deal expires in the summer. Now though, The Athletic reports that the 29-year-old has indeed signed a new contract to extend his time at Vicarage Road.

Sema has reportedly agreed a new three-year deal with the club, keeping him onboard until the summer of 2026. He’s been a mainstay in the side all season, operating on both the left and right-hand side.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

Another three years…

If Sema has indeed signed fresh terms with Watford, his stay with the club could have been extended to as much as eight years providing he sees out the rest of the new contract.

His popularity among supporters has increased this season despite the club’s struggles, with his continued efforts rarely going unnoticed by supporters. His highlight moment came last month, netting a brace in a 3-2 win over West Brom to take his goal tally to five for the season.

Sema will be hoping to maintain his place in the side under new boss Chris Wilder, and he will need to be on form if the Hornets are to revive their push for a play-off spot over the final months of the season.