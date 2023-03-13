Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough: Defender set to return, midfielder still sidelined

Stoke City face Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Stoke travel to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough as two of the league’s in form teams lock horns. Alex Neil’s side have climbed to 14th in the table following a 3-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, making it three wins in four games for Stoke.

Middlesbrough also enter this midweek clash full of confidence, with their 3-1 comeback win away against Swansea City last time out making it seven wins from eight games, as they mount a serious challenge to Sheffield United’s automatic promotion spot.

Stoke City team news

Neil faces a race against time over the fitness of centre-backs Phil Jagielka and Ben Wilmot, with Stoke Sentinel reporting that at least one will return to the squad after missing the Blackburn win.

Elsewhere, Nick Powell is closing in on a return but the international break is more of a realistic time frame for his comeback.

Bersant Celina has missed the previous games through illness but also due to restrictions on the number of loan players allowed in a match-day squad, so could miss out altogether again despite Matija Sarkic being ruled out again, meaning Jack Bonham will keep the gloves.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Hoever

Tuanzebe

Fox

Sterling

Pearson

Laurent

Brown

Smallbone

Campbell

Gayle

Following the win against Blackburn, Neil could opt for an unchanged team due to their impressive recent form and injury problems not leaving him much room to tinker.

Despite the imminent return of Jagielka or Wilmot, a starting 11 place could come too early, but given the task of dealing with the league’s top scorer Chuba Akpom, one of the duo could replace Morgan Fox in the heart of the defence.

Stoke nearly came apart against Blackburn with the visitors scoring twice in the last five minutes to make the outcome closer than it really was. The late scare came after Neil had rung the changes and could leave him reluctant to change much this time around.