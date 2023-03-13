Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday must sign 29-year-old this summer despite disrupted 2022/23 season

Sheffield Wednesday struck a deal for Blackpool defender Reece James last summer, bringing him in on a temporary basis for the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday are right on course for a return to the Championship as League One champions. They’re three points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand and look set to avoid the play-offs, where they suffered heartbreak last time out.

Injuries have meant Darren Moore has had to use plenty of players, and despite their success thus far, one player he certainly would have liked to have available more often is loan man James.

He missed two games through suspension in August, then being forced to the sidelines through injury for five games in October. James has only played in four League One games in 2023 too, only returning off the bench against Portsmouth at the weekend.

However, despite the disrupted season through injuries, James is a player Sheffield Wednesday should certainly look to keep…

Impressing despite injuries…

As highlighted, James has been forced to the sidelines on a few occasions and that has limited him to 25 appearances across all competitions. He’s still done enough to become a popular figure among supporters though, playing a valuable part in the Owls’ push to return to Championship football.

The Bacup-born defender has impressed in a range of roles. He’s played in his natural positions on the left as a full-back or wing-back but has mainly been deployed at centre-back, filling in for injured players in a back three or a back four. That versatility has been vital, keeping standards high despite being somewhat unfamiliar with the positions.

James is a well-rounded defender too, providing an aerial presence despite not being one of the taller defenders. He offers composure on the ball and a great range of passing, helping him the Owls play out from the back when played as a centre-back and offering creative threat when further forward.

Looking at how well he has performed, it is a real surprise he wasn’t kept at Blackpool for the season. Their loss has been Wednesday’s gain though, and with the two sides looking set to swap divisions, Moore should look to take James to the Championship with them.

The injury struggles that have been acknowledged have made for a somewhat stop-start campaign for the defender, but he’s shown enough to earn a permanent deal and Sheffield Wednesday must look to get it done.