Opinion: Barnsley must strike new agreement soon as Sheffield United, Middlesbrough eye key performer

Barnsley are in a commanding position in the fight for a play-off spot heading into their last 12 games of the season.

Michael Duff’s Tykes sit in 4th place, nine points ahead of 7th placed Wycombe Wanderers with games in hand on all of their direct rivals. A play-off place seems a certainty barring a real collapse, but planning for next season and the summer transfer window should be ongoing too.

After a strong season to date, Barnsley may well field interest in star men. It wouldn’t be a surprise if midfielders Luca Connell and Adam Phillips are among those to draw attention, while right-sided ace Jordan Williams has already been linked with an eye-catching Championship move.

Before those rumours can develop further, the Tykes need to prioritise securing a new deal for the 23-year-old…

One to hold onto…

Since joining back in August 2018, Williams has seen his fair share of change at Oakwell. Despite his age, he’s already played 134 times for the club and this season has arguably been his best yet, notching five goals and six assists in 34 games.

With a return like that, it isn’t a surprise to see Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City linked. With his deal up in the summer of 2024 as well, his situation is sure to pique interests in the summer transfer window. However, Duff and co need to make a habit of holding onto their star men, so they should set the tone ahead of the summer by pursuing a new deal with Williams.

It would send a clear message to potential suitors and if interest was to persist, a longer deal would only allow the Tykes to demand a more significant fee.

Maintaining a core group of key players will be key for Duff in his bid to build a successful era and Oakwell, and after a strong first season for the boss, they can’t afford to just cash in on top assets. Holding onto players like Williams will be key for the long-term prospects of Barnsley, regardless of whether they succeed or fail in their bid to return to the Championship this season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the top interest develops into anything more serious, but before anything can progress into something concrete, Barnsley should look to make their stance clear by securing Williams’ future before the summer window.