Opinion: Ainsworth could be the perfect boss to turn around 25-year-old’s QPR career

QPR picked up a much-needed win against Watford at the weekend, marking their first league victory of 2023 and their first of the Gareth Ainsworth era.

It was a spirited display from the R’s as they overcome a tough challenge to emerge 1-0 victors. There were impressive performances across the board from Ainsworth’s side, with academy graduate Osman Kakay among those to draw high praise.

He started in an unfamiliar role on the left-hand side for QPR, filling in due to Kenneth Paal’s absence while Aaron Drewe continued on the right-hand side. It was a trademark performance from an Ainsworth-led side, and Kakay encapsulated everything that the new boss demands from his players.

An unlikely turnaround?

It’s safe to say that Kakay’s QPR career to date hasn’t been the smoothest. The Sierra Leone international has played 85 times across all competitions but he has drawn criticism at times, with some supporters believing he’s not quite up to Championship standard. However, under Ainsworth, his performances have been vastly improved.

He’s played with passion, energy and aggression, which is just what the R’s boss is demanding. The manager is so invested in the success of this club, and he’s going to need players that reflect the same energy if this is to work moving forward, and Kakay’s performances of late have shown he can do just that. The determination he’s shown displays just why he could go on to become a key player for Ainsworth despite his previous struggles.

Sometimes it’s just about finding the right manager for a player, and Ainsworth could be the perfect boss for Kakay. The team needs fighters and he’s shown he certainly fits that profile, it’s just a case of whether or not it can be sustained moving forward.

Kakay’s current deal in West London runs through to 2024 and the next few months could be vital if he’s to have a future with the club. With Ethan Laird only on loan, the starting role in his natural position of right-back will be up for grabs next season, and Kakay needs to continue this hot streak if he’s to prove he’s capable of holding down that spot moving forward.