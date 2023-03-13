League One strugglers chasing deal for 23-year-old who was released by Middlesbrough in February

Middlesbrough’s former midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce is wanted by Morecambe and St. Mirren, the Daily Record has reported.

Middlesbrough decided to part ways with Northern Irish midfielder Boyd-Munce at the end of the January transfer window, freeing him to starter a new chapter away from the Riverside after failing to make a senior breakthrough with Boro.

The 23-year-old has been without a club since, but it seems he’s got a couple of suitors as he searches for a new team.

The Daily Record reports that Boyd-Munce is currently training with Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren. However, they’re not the only ones keen on the former Birmingham City midfielder, with League One relegation candidates Morecambe also keen on striking a deal for Boyd-Munce.

It is said that Boyd-Munce has ‘a number of options’ to stay in England, but Robinson’s St. Mirren are in a good position to snap him up given that he is already training with the club.

Starting afresh…

Boyd-Munce made first-team appearances during his spells with Birmingham City and Middlesbrough but his senior career just hasn’t kicked off quite yet. At 23, he’s still. at a good age with plenty of time to maximise his potential, but his next move needs to give him ample senior game time.

League One and the Scottish Premiership could both be good levels for Boyd-Munce to take the next step, but it will be hoped he can find a new club sooner rather than later after over a month since his Middlesbrough exit.

The former Northern Ireland U21 international mainly plays as a central midfielder, but he has been deployed on the left and right wings before too.