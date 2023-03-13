‘Fingers crossed’ – Wilder shares injury update on key Watford man ahead of Birmingham City clash

Watford host Birmingham City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Chris Wilder’s Watford tenure started with a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at QPR on Saturday. The Hornets dropped down to 11th place of the table having now won just one of their last nine in the league, ahead of their home game v Birmingham City tomorrow night.

The game at QPR saw Ismaila Sarr come off after 75 minutes with what seemed like an injury. But speaking to The Athletic, Wilder said that bringing Sarr off was precautionary, and that he’s hopeful that the Senegalese international will feature tomorrow night.

Wilder said:

“He felt something so we’ve assessed over the last couple of days. Fingers crossed he’ll be involved, so it was more precaution.

“One thing I won’t risk is keeping someone out on the pitch to lose them for four, five, six, seven games, so we looked at that and he felt tightness in his hamstring. We quickly assessed that and hopefully he’ll be ready for Tuesday night.”

Sarr, 25, has so far featured 31 times in the Championship this season, scoring nine times and assisting six more, making him the Hornets’ joint top scorer in the Championship so far this season along with Joao Pedro.

After a very disappointing opening game, Wilder now has another tough – but another winnable – game on the horizon, with Birmingham City having struggled all season.

They won their last game and so they’ll be up for this one, and Watford’s task may be made more difficult if Sarr can’t play or if he’s forced to start on the bench.

But Wilder seemed to play it safe by bringing Sarr off against QPR and fans will be hoping that the attacker can have a strong finish to the season, with this season looking like it could be his last at the club.

Watford v Birmingham City kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow night.