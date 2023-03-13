Do QPR have an option to buy Aston Villa loan man Tim Iroegbunam?

QPR claimed a much-needed win on Saturday, beating Watford 1-0 in the Championship to end a run of 12 league fixtures without a win.

And the game was won by Aston Villa loan man Tim Iroegbunam who struck in the first half. The 19-year-old midfielder has scored twice in his last three now, having been brought to the club by former Aston Villa no.2 Michael Beale last summer.

So far this season, Iroegbunam has featured 27 times in the Championship for QPR, scoring twice. He’s become a key player for the R’s who currently sit in 19th place of the table after Saturday’s win.

So do QPR have an option to buy Iroegbunam?

Perhaps unsurprisingly for QPR fans, there’s nothing online to suggest that QPR have an option or an obligation to buy Iroegbunam from Aston Villa. The youngster is under contract at Villa Park until 2027 too, and so it doesn’t seem likely that Villa would be looking to sell such an impressive young player.

And his promising season with QPR was highlighted earlier in the campaign when links to the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund emerged, although nothing has come of it since.

Given Iroegbunam’s age and his lack of experience in the top flight, it seems likely that Villa might look to send him out on loan to the Championship again next season, and with the player having flourished at QPR, the R’s might yet stand a chance of welcoming him back for the 2022/23 campaign.

QPR return to action v Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow night.