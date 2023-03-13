Charlton Athletic injury latest: Concern over loan star, key defender sent for scan + more

Charlton Athletic defender Lucas Ness is among the injury concerns for Dean Holden ahead of the Addicks’ midweek clash with Morecambe.

Charlton Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw against struggling Accrington Stanley at the weekend. Shaun Whalley put John Coleman’s side ahead but they were quickly pegged back by Steven Sessegnon.

That was how the tie would end, but the Addicks looked to pick up a pair of blows in the second half. Loan star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was taken off with around 20 minutes left before academy graduate Ness was forced to make way for Terell Thomas in the latter stages too.

Now, ahead of a midweek clash with Morecambe, Holden has provided the latest on both.

As quoted by the South London Press, the Charlton Athletic boss wasn’t too drawn on Rak-Sakyi’s ankle knock but confirmed Ness has gone for a scan on his knee. There was promising news on Ryan Inniss though, who will travel with the squad after missing the Stanley draw following a dental procedure.

“Jes has picked up a knock on his ankle, so we’ll see on that,” Holden said.

“We’re not too sure on Lucas Ness. He has gone for a scan this morning. He felt something in his knee, so obviously that is the smart thing to do. We’ll see what the result of that is. Once we get the details then we will look to see how we move that forward.

“Ryan has trained this morning, so he will travel with us and we’ll see how he is tomorrow. He seems fine now and to have overcome the issue he had at the weekend.”

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

Looking to bounce back…

Charlton Athletic are now winless in five League One games after embarking on an impressive run to lead themselves away from the relegation fight. With Morecambe still right in it in 21st, the Addicks should see this as a great chance to bounce back.

Being with top scorer Rak-Sakyi and new star Ness would be a blow for the tie, but Holden and co should be hopeful that they will have enough to bounce back to winning ways in their absences.

It remains to be seen just how long the pair are facing out though, with Holden still pretty tight lipped on Rak-Sakyi while the club face a wait on the results of Ness’ scan.