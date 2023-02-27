Wout Weghorst to Manchester United: Price tag? Burnley’s potential stance on a summer sale?

Wout Weghorst has become a bit of a cult hero at Manchester United.

The big striker earned a surprise loan move to Manchester United last summer. His loan from Burnley to Besiktas was cut short so that he could play for United in the second half of this season, and he’s since impressed despite failing to score goal for United as of yet.

Weghorst has played six times in the Premier League and is proving to be a real workhorse for United. He also played a key role in yesterday’s Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United, providing the assist for Marcus Rashford’s goal to make it 2-0 on the day.

The Burnley man is giving United boss Erik ten Hag a lot to think about as we head towards the summer transfer window, and here we break down a potential permanent move to Old Trafford for Weghorst…

Price tag?

Transfermarkt currently value Weghorst at £14million. Burnley paid around £12million for the striker in January 2022 and he remains under contract at Turf Moor until 2025, so a fee in and around that number looks like a potential starting point should United explore a summer move.

The Athletic revealed last month that ‘there is no option or obligation’ for Manchester United to buy Weghorst in the summer, and with Burnley looking set for a return to the Premier League, they could find themselves in a strong negotiating position come the summer time.

Burnley’s stance on a potential Weghorst sale?

With Burnley in the midst of a promotion push, their focus will be on league matters right now. But at the time of Weghorst’s move to Manchester United, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany had this to say on Weghorst:

“I think with this situation, it has to play out when it plays out. Every player with a contract with us is a player that, if he is wanting and willing and if everything is right, then it is a player that makes it easier for us than going into the market and spending whatever amount of money.”

It potentially suggests that Weghorst could have a place in Burnley’s side next season – which would be understandable given the fact that they paid well for him and that he’s now performing well in the Premier League – but at the same time, Kompany is seemingly saying that, if Weghorst wants to move on, he can.

If Weghorst isn’t ‘wanting and willing’ to play for Burnley then the club may be open to offers. He’s certainly improved Manchester United but it remains to be seen whether or not they pursue a permanent move in the summer.