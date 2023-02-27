‘Way off challenging for promotion’ – Portsmouth v Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Bolton Wanderers in League One tomorrow night.

Portsmouth come into this one on the back of an impressive 4-0 win over Cheltenham Town last time out. John Mousinho has now won four of his eight games in charge, drawing two, and losing two, with his side now sitting in 10th place of the table ahead of this one.

Bolton meanwhile are the league’s form side right now. The Trotters have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, following up their Papa Johns Trophy semi-final win over Accrington Stanley with a 2-1 win at home to Port Vale last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s really difficult to see anyone stopping Bolton right now. Wycombe Wanderers are the only team to have beaten Bolton of late, so if Pompey are to have a chance tomorrow, they need to be physical.

“Pompey have improved under Mousinho but for me, they’re still a way off challenging for promotion. Bolton on the other hand are my bet for the play-offs and they could yet achieve automatic promotion.

“I’m going to have to predict a narrow win for Bolton here.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

James Ray

“Bolton have proven they’re the real deal in terms of promotion contenders. They’ve even made up good ground on the top two over recent weeks, and with Plymouth and Ipswich faltering at times, never say never.

“They should be in for a good game at Fratton Park though. Pompey are still in the teething stages of Mousinho’s tenure but they’re unbeaten in four at home, so they should be able to test the visitors.

“That said, with the quality they’ve shown in weeks gone by, I’m going to go for an away win.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 0-2 Bolton Wanderers