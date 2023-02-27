‘They’ve not looked great…’ – Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic in League One tomorrow night.

Peterborough United have been in mixed form of late. They’ve won five of their last seven, with two defeats – a 5-0 thumping at home to Bolton Wanderers followed up by a 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town. But Darren Ferguson’s side beat promotion-chasers Plymouth Argyle 5-2 last time out, having scored eight goals in their last two outings.

Charlton Athletic are in some strange form of their own too. They’ve lost their last two in the league having played Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday in their last two outings, coming after a resurgent tun of form under Dean Holden. The Addicks sit in 14th place of the table compared to Posh in 9th, but 10 points separate the two sides.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I don’t think there’s a more unpredictable side in League One than Peterborough. They’re so inconsistent but on their day, they can be very good, so it depends which Posh side turns up tomorrow.

“Charlton Athletic are inconsistent too. They’ve not looked great in their last two outings but they’ve played some strong competition – it doesn’t necessarily get any easier v Peterborough either.

“I can see a couple of goals in this one given Posh’s recent scoring form, and I fancy the hosts to nick it – Charlton just can’t find their scoring touch at the minute.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-0 Charlton Athletic

James Ray

“Peterborough United produced their best performance of the season at the weekend and with Charlton Athletic enduring a tough patch, I can see Posh making it three consecutive wins here.

“The Addicks have made good progress since Holden’s appointment but after three losses in their last four, they’ve dropped back out of the top half. They’ve have some impressive wins on the road in recent months though, and with Posh proving such an inconsistent side this season, the visitors should hold hope of a return to winning ways.

“After Saturday’s display though, I think Posh pick up another victory.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 3-1 Charlton Athletic