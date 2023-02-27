‘They could struggle’ – Preston North End v Coventry City prediction: The72

Preston North End host Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Preston welcome Coventry City to Deepdale tomorrow. The Lilywhites go into this one on the back of a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday, which ended a run of four games without a win for Ryan Lowe’s side, who now sit in 12th place of the Championship table.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City three points and a place in front of Preston. The Sky Blues also picked up a win on Saturday, beating Sunderland 2-1 at the CBS Arena to stretch their winning-streak to three in the league – Coventry have lost just one of their last six in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Tough game for both sides this. Coventry have been streaky all season but right now they’re on a hot streak, with the top-six having quickly come back into their sights.

“Preston have been there or thereabouts all season. They remain typically tough to beat but typically quiet in front of goal, so I’m expecting another low-scoring and cagey affair at Deepdale.

“For me though, Coventry City have the attacking players needed to break through a stubborn Preston side, so I’m fancying Coventry to nick this one.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Coventry City

James Ray

“After coming from behind to beat Wigan Athletic at the weekend, Preston need to kick on. Their home form has been dire this season and if they’re to have any sort of say in the play-off picture over the final months of the campaign, they need to start picking up more points at home.

“Against an in-form Coventry side though, I think they could struggle. The Sky Blues have now won three in a row and with only five points separating them and the play-offs, I’m backing them to claim another big win here.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Coventry City