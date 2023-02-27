Opinion: Sunderland should plot summer swoop for former loan player who looks set to be moved on

Sunderland have had some good – and bad – loan players in recent seasons, but there’s one who many Black Cats fans remember fondly.

And that man is Dion Sanderson. The Wolves youngster spent time on loan with Sunderland during the 2020/21 campaign where he racked up 26 appearances in League One, before injury cut short his stay on Wearside. Last season, Sanderson spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Birmingham City, then QPR for the second half, before returning to Birmingham City for the entirety of this season.

And the 23-year-old has impressed in the Championship. He’s played 30 times this season but is currently sidelined, with reports earlier in the campaign linking Blues with a permanent swoop for Sanderson. But it doesn’t look like Birmingham City can afford a move for Sanderson, with reports last summer having priced him at £4million.

More recent reports though have claimed that Wolves will look to move Sanderson on once again this summer – either on loan or permanently – and another Championship move looks like the likeliest outcome for Sanderson, who seemingly has no way into the Wolves first-team as things stand.

And Sunderland need defenders. They’ve operated on a very short supply of centre-backs this season with Danny Batth and Dan Ballard being Sunderland’s main two, with other names having filled in throughout the season. Tony Mowbray also has Joseph Anderson at his disposal now, but the January signing from Everton looks like he needs time to adapt to the Championship.

For Sunderland then, another centre-back signing seems like a priority, and in Sanderson, they’d be getting a player who was very well-liked by fans and who may yet favour a return to the Stadium of Light, especially now that the club is thriving in the Championship.

Sunderland return to action v Stoke City this weekend.