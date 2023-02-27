‘Looking as good as they ever have’ – Luton Town v Millwall prediction: The72

Luton Town host Millwall in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Luton Town welcome Millwall to Kenilworth Road tomorrow night. The Hatters go into this one in 6th place of the Championship table after a return to winning ways at Birmingham City on Saturday. Luton Town have won seven of their 12 Championship games under Rob Edwards so far and can move up into 4th with a win tomorrow.

Millwall meanwhile sit a place in front of Luton Town in 5th. The Lions have enjoyed a promising 2023 so far and have lost just one of their last seven in the league, beating Stoke City 1-0 in their last outing. In the last meeting between Luton Town and Millwall, the two sides drew 2-2 at Kenilworth Road towards the end of last season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game in the top-six picture, and what’s also interesting is that these two sides still have to play again at The Den later in the season – they could even meet in the play-offs, so this is a match-up we could see a lot more in the coming months.

“Millwall are doing a really good job of late – they’re looking as good as they ever have under Rowett and I hope to see them finally claim a spot in the top-six.

“If they do though, I fear it will be at the expense of Luton. They’ve not looked so good in recent weeks and despite winning last time out, I can see this being a very difficult game. Being honest though, I can’t pick a winner – it’ll be very tight.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Millwall

James Ray

“This is a huge game in the play-off fight and I can’t wait to see how this pans out. The victor could give themselves a real edge in the battle for the top-six, and I’m struggling to decide how this pans out. Both sides have had blips this season, with Luton only putting an end to a slight falter in form at the weekend.

“Millwall boast a strong record on the road and while Kenilworth Road is a tough place to go, I think I’m going to give the visitors the edge.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Millwall