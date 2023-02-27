Latest Swansea City news: Swans linked with Crystal Palace man, Russell Martin on future + more

Swansea City host Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

The Swans welcome strugglers Rotherham United to the Swansea.com Stadium tonight, in what will be another tough outing for Russell Martin’s side. Swansea City have lost four of their last five in the Championship and currently sit in 15th place of the table.

But ahead of tonight’s games, there’s been some positive stories coming out of the club, the first of which linking the Swans with a potential swoop for Crystal Palace’s Killian Phillips. Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon yesterday that both Swansea and Bristol City are keeping tabs on the youngster, who’s impressed on loan with Shrewsbury Town this season.

Nixon also revealed on his Patreon yesterday that Swansea City are keen to extend Jay Fulton’s contract with the club. Fulton’s current contract expires next year, but after his impressive season so far, Nixon says that the Swans want to extend the 28-year-old’s stay.

Elsewhere, Martin has come under criticism in recent weeks for his side’s poor performances. But the Swans boss says he wants to stay at Swansea City for the long-term, despite the Swans’ poor recent form in the Championship.

Martin told BBC Sport Wales:

“I want to be here, how long other people want me here is not for me to decide There’s been no discussions at all [with the owners].

“We have had lots of chats about the summer and planning. We will continue on that line until we get told otherwise.”

Lastly, transfer insider Pete O’Rourke has tipped Swans striker Morgan Whittaker to move on in this upcoming summer transfer window, after the youngster missed out on a move to Rangers last month.

Swansea City v Rotherham United kicks off at 8pm tonight and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.