Latest Burnley news: Update on potential swoop for Southampton loan man, Ian Maatsen injury + more

Burnley maintained their 12-point lead at the top of the Championship table with a commanding 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Clarets eased past Huddersfield Town, stretching their unbeaten run in the Championship to 14 and giving themselves a 19 point lead over 3rd place Middlesbrough, who lost away at West Brom.

And over the weekend, a number of Burnley stories came out, one of which regarding Southampton loanee Nathan Tella. The 23-year-old has been a star performer for Burnley this season with his 12 goals in 31 Championship outings making him the club’s current top-scorer in the league. But reports yesterday revealed that Vincent Kompany is yet to decide on whether or not he’ll make a permanent swoop for Tella this summer.

Elsewhere, the same report also revealed that Kompany is keen to bring Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen back to Turf Moor ahead of next season. The Dutch full-back has enjoyed an impressive season so far with nine goal contributions to his name in 29 Championship outings for the Clarets this season – it’s said that Chelsea would be open to sending the 20-year-old out on loan again too.

And lastly, sticking on the topic of Maatsen, the Burnley man looks like he could be set for a spell on the sidelines after coming off in the win over Huddersfield Town with a shoulder injury.

Speaking to LancsLive, Kompany said of Maatsen’s injury:

“It’s a little bit of a downer on the afternoon. If his shoulder is dislocated then it will take some time before he comes back, but if we’re lucky and it wasn’t completely dislocated then he might be back soon.”

Burnley return to action v Fleetwood Town in an FA Cup fifth round clash on Wednesday.