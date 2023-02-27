Kompany discusses Ian Maatsen injury after Burnley’s win over Huddersfield Town

Burnley’s Ian Maatsen suffered a shoulder injury in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Burnley hosted Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday. The Clarets went on to win the game comfortably thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts, Josh Brownhill, and Michael Obafemi. But the game saw Chelsea loanee Maatsen forced off in the second half with a shoulder injury.

Speaking to LancsLive after the game, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany said this on the full-back:

“It’s a little bit of a downer on the afternoon. If his shoulder is dislocated then it will take some time before he comes back, but if we’re lucky and it wasn’t completely dislocated then he might be back soon.

“We’ll do all the proper due diligence, get him through the scans, but it’s an unlucky injury, like what happened with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and other players. You don’t really control them. At the end of it we’ll count ourselves lucky if it’s not too bad.”

Maatsen, 20, has now featured 29 times in the Championship for Burnley this season. He’s so far scored four goals – including Burnley’s first of the season in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town back in July – whilst assisting five more.

A blow for Burnley…

Burnley, for all their quality and depth across the pitch, aren’t that well-stocked at left-back. Charlie Taylor replaced Maatsen on Saturday and he’ll be the likely stand-in for the Dutchman whilst he’s sidelined.

He’s a solid replacement, but Kompany will be hoping that Maatsen can return to action sooner rather than later, as he’s a really important player for Burnley in both defence and attack.

Taylor offers experience and quality, but he won’t give Burnley the same kind of dynamism and creativity on the left, so Maatsen’s injury is a real blow.

But Maatsen’s absence won’t halt Burnley’s form – the Clarets remain unbeaten in the league since November and are next in action against Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday.