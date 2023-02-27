‘In real danger’ – Swansea City v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Swansea City host Rotherham United in the Championship this evening.

The Swans host Rotherham tonight in what should be an interesting clash between two sides who’ve endure tough runs of late.

Russell Martin’s side have lost four of their last five in the Championship, with their last outing ending in a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home v Stoke City – the Swans find themselves in 15th place of the table ahead of tonight.

Rotherham United meanwhile sit in 20th. Matt Taylor’s men have won just one of their last six, coming in their last outing in which they beat Sunderland 2-1 at their New York Stadium.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Rotherham are in real danger right now. They recruited well last month and in fairness, results have improved. But the teams below them continue to pick up wins here and there, and so the Millers remain in trouble.

“And Swansea sit just three points ahead of Rotherham as things stand. The Swans could quickly get dragged into a dogfight, with things on and off the pitch at Swansea City right now looking pretty bleak.

“But I still think the Swans have a lot of individual quality in their ranks, and I fancy them to return to winning ways tonight with Rotherham having been poor on the road all season.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Rotherham United

1 of 15 Where did Neil Warnock start his managerial career? Scarborough Gainsborough Trinity Burton Albion Sheffield United

James Ray

“It’s been a tough season for Swansea City but the past few months have been a real slog. At home to a Rotherham side with a poor away record though, this is the sort of game they need to be winning.

“That win over Sunderland last time out could be a real catalyst in the Millers’ fight to retain their Championship status and off the back of that, I think they could just claim a point.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Rotherham United