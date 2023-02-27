How much could Norwich City command for Nottingham Forest-linked Andrew Omobamidele?

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Norwich City’s young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

The Sun claimed yesterday that Nottingham Forest have been sending scouts to see Omobamidele, 20, in action for Norwich City this season. The Irishman is a product of the Norwich City youth academy and has so far racked up 38 league appearances for the Canaries, with 24 of those coming in the Championship this season.

He’s become a key member of the Norwich City starting XI and it’s no surprise to see him drawing Premier League attention, but what will Nottingham Forest have to pay to secure Omobamidele’s services in the summer? According to Transfermarkt, Omobamidele is valued at £3.5million, but given some of Norwich City’s recent player sales, Forest might have to put a bit more than £3.5million on the table.

Aston Villa paid a fee of up to £38million for Emi Buendia in 2021, with Ben Godfrey going to Everton for £20million and Jamal Lewis to Newcastle United for £15million in 2020.

Buendia had enjoyed a very impressive 2020/21 Championship season leading up to his move to Villa, with Godfrey leaving with just 65 league appearances to his name with Norwich and Lewis 92, albeit with both having shown a lot of promise.

Godfrey may be a good player to compare Omobamidele to in this case – he enjoyed two strong seasons in the Norwich first-team before moving on, but one of his seasons was in the Premier League. Godfrey was 22 at the time of his move as well, compared to Omobamidele who is 20 right now.

Omobamidele could command a fee close to that of Godfrey given how similar the players are in terms of position, age, and experience. But with Buendia and Lewis in particular having failed to really kick on in the past couple of seasons, clubs may not be willing to pay so much for Norwich City players as they’ve not all gone on to bigger and better things.

For that reason, Norwich City may be looking at a slightly lower fee for Omobamidele – potentially somewhere in the £5million to £8million. It’s easy to forget that Omobamidele has played the vast majority of his football in this season alone, so he remains very inexperienced. But he’s certainly showing promise and some positive performances between now and the summer could bump up his transfer value.