Charlton Athletic boss shares injury update on Chuks Aneke ahead of Peterborough United clash

Dean Holden says Chuks Aneke went for a scan on a hamstring injury this morning, after the Charlton Athletic man was forced off during the weekend defeat v Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Aneke, 29, was introduced in the second half of Saturday’s game v Sheffield Wednesday, which the Addicks lost 1-0. But the striker was brought off before the end after picking up a hamstring injury – Aneke has only just returned to the side after a two-month stint on the sidelines.

And speaking to the club ahead of tomorrow’s League One clash v Peterborough United, Holden said of Aneke:

“He had a scan this morning. We’re now waiting for the radiologist to report on that. Hopefully by teatime today [Monday] we’ll have a clearer understanding of what that looks like, but at the moment there’s no news.”

Ex-Arsenal man Aneke is now in his second stint at Charlton Athletic, He rejoined the club last season and he hit the ground running, scoring four in nine League One outings, although injury kept him sidelined for large parts of last season.

And the same can be said of this season. Aneke has only played 13 times in League One so far this season, scoring once and assisting once. Holden could really use a striker too, with his top-scorer being Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with nine in the league this season, followed by Corey Blackett-Taylor on six.

Charlton head to Peterborough United tomorrow. It’s another stern test for the Addicks, made even harder by the likely omission of Aneke who’s suffered another cruel injury blow.

Holden will be counting on the likes of Rak-Sakyi, Blackett-Taylor, Miles Leaburn and more to avoid a third-straight defeat in League One, with Charlton Athletic now sat in 14th place of the table and just nine points above the drop zone.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.