3 Omobamidele replacements Norwich City should consider as Nottingham Forest links emerge

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

Omobamidele is just 20-years-old. But this season he’s become an important member of the Norwich City XI, having so far racked up 24 appearances in the Championship, with one goal to his name.

Yesterday, reports emerged linking Nottingham Forest with a potential summer swoop for the Irishman, who’s under contract at Carrow Road until 2026.

Here we look at three potential Omobamidele replacements Norwich City should consider if Forest swoop for the youngster this summer…

Jake Cooper

With over 250 appearances to his name for Millwall, Jake Cooper is certainly a Lions legend. But he sees his contract expire in the summer and after six years at the club, it seems like Cooper could be weighing up a change of scenery.

He’s a combative centre-back who puts everything on the line, and never backs out of a challenge or aerial duel. And he’s vastly experienced at Championship level now too, with almost all of his 253 total appearances for Millwall coming in the Championship.

What’s more is that Cooper has barely missed a game for the club in six years, so David Wagner knows he’d be getting a fit and firing centre-back in Cooper.

Michael Helik

Huddersfield Town signed Michael Helik from Barnsley ahead of this season. But with the Terriers looking like they might go down this season, Helik could be on the move once again, and he’s proved this season that he deserves to be playing at Championship level.

The Polish centre-back has featured 23 times in the Championship so far this season. He’s been a shining light in an otherwise disastrous season for Huddersfield Town, who if they go down will have a few players who might attract Championship interest.

Helik will certainly be one of them.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke sees his contract expire in the summer too. Last season, the Dutchman was on loan at Blackburn Rovers and he’d eventually return to Brighton as Rovers’ Player of the Year, after an impressive maiden season in the Championship.

At 22 years old, van Hecke is a very young and prosperous player, but he’s not getting a look-in at Brighton and so it seems like he could be available for a free transfer this summer.

He’s had a number of Championship suitors this season including Middlesbrough and Hull City, but for Norwich City, van Hecke could be an ideal, like-for-like replacement for Omobamidele, and he’d be a very cheap one too.