Vincent Kompany undecided on potential permanent swoop for Burnley loan forward

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is yet to make a decision over a permanent move for loan star Nathan Tella, as per The Sun’s Jack Rosser.

23-year-old Tella has been in devastating form for the Clarets. In 31 Championship appearances, he has scored an impressive 12 goals and registered three assists.

That output sees the forward top the scoring charts at Turf Moor above recognised striker Jay Rodriguez, who has nine goals to his name. Despite this output from Tella, Rosser says that the Burnley boss ‘is yet to decide’ as to whether he’ll make a move and bring him back.

Tella has been with parent club Southampton since 2017, coming through their youth ranks and impressing with the U21s before earning a senior role. He’s played 41 times for the Saints’ first-team, but there hasn’t really been a time where he has been able to call a place in the starting XI his own.

The summer loan move made sense for all and since then, Tella has been a huge hit at Turf Moor.

1 of 15 Where did Neil Warnock start his managerial career? Scarborough Gainsborough Trinity Burton Albion Sheffield United

A no-brainer for Kompany?

In more than one respect, it seems strange that Kompany has not made his mind up on whether to make a move for Tella.

He leads the scoring at Burnley, outperforming recognised strikers such as Rodriguez. He also has nearly a season’s worth of Premier League experience, having played 33 games in English football’s most prestigious competition.

Bundle all this together, you’d think that he would be making contact with a struggling Saints outfit over Tella’s availability.

A spanner in the works could be Southampton’s position as the Premier League’s bottom club. They could be looking at what Tella’s achieved in the Championship and linking that to how their current campaign pans out.