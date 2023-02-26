Swansea City keen to tie midfielder down to new contract

Swansea City are keen to tie midfielder Jay Fulton down to a fresh contract, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Swansea City man Fulton has had somewhat of a turbulent time in South Wales in recent seasons.

He’s found himself down the pecking order previously, bringing his future into question at times. However, he’s been a mainstay in Russell Martin’s side this season, playing 32 times across all competitions. In fact, his absence from the Bristol City defeat earlier this week marked the first Championship game he hasn’t appeared in since August 27th.

The Scot’s performances have been him become a valuable figure in the side and now, Martin is keen to secure his future.

Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Swansea are now looking to extend Fulton’s contract with the club. His current deal runs through until the end of next season but the club are seemingly keen to strike an agreement way before his expiry date comes.

A step in the right direction…

Swansea City have fallen victim to letting their players enter the final 12 months of their contract before. They’re in a situation with Ryan Manning as we speak, and he looks poised to head for the exit door after failing to agree a new deal.

Learning from that situation and avoiding letting it happen again is crucial. The Swans have made plenty of mistakes when it comes to transfers and contracts, and the only way they can prove that it won’t happen again is by putting their promises into practice.

Securing a new deal for Fulton before next season would mark a good step in the right direction while also giving the midfielder a deserved extension.