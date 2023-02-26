Swansea City, Bristol City eyeing up Crystal Palace midfielder, reporter claims

Swansea City and Bristol City are both keeping tabs on Crystal Palace’s young midfielder Killian Phillips, as per Alan Nixon.

Swansea City endured a dismal January transfer window, failing to bring in any new recruits. Russell Martin and co will be determined to right their previous wrongdoings but preparing well for the summer, with new targets already appearing on their radar.

The same goes for Bristol City, although their winter was more productive. The Robins added Anis Mehmeti, Harry Cornick and Nikita Haikin to their ranks, but summer additions will be on Nigel Pearson’s radar nonetheless.

Now, reports have claimed both clubs are keen on Crystal Palace talent Phillips.

Trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that both Swansea City and Bristol City are making checks on the San Diego-born youngster. Phillips is currently on loan with Shrewsbury Town and he’s made a good impression with Steve Cotterill’s in-form side, managing a goal and two assists in nine League One outings.

One to watch…

Phillips, who signed for Palace from Drogheda United in January 2022, is still waiting on his senior debut at Selhurst Park. He featured regularly for their U21s prior to his winter loan to Shrewsbury though, and he’s making good on his first chance to impress in first-team football on these shores.

The Republic of Ireland U20 international operates either as a central midfielder or in a more advanced attacking midfielder role. He has been played on the wing before too, so he offers valuable versatility.

At only 20, Phillips has plenty of developing left to do but both Swansea City and Bristol City have shown strengths in improving youngsters over the years. He’d be a decent fit for the Championship duo, but it awaits to be seen if anything more serious comes of their initial interest,