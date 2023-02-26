Sunderland star could be set for huge England call as Southgate watches on

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson could be in line for a call-up to England’s senior squad.

Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson has been in fine form this season, picking up where he left off after breaking into the first-team last season. His performances have drawn high praise and plenty of attention too.

Patterson has already been checked out for a potential England U21s call-up, as per Nixon in an earlier report, but this time, it is said he could be in for an inclusion in the Three Lions’ senior squad.

The Sun reporter says that Black Cats stopper Patterson may make the full squad or that he could ‘be taken along to train with the team’ for matches against Italy and Ukraine.

22-year-old Patterson has been an ever-present in all 34 of Sunderland’s Championship games this season. Those 34 appearances have seen him concede 38 times but, more importantly, keep an impressive 10 clean sheets.

His contributions have helped the Wearsiders to 9th in the Championship table. They are four points shy of the play-off places.

A risky move?

It is always seen as something of a risk when international managers look beyond the top-flight of football at players lower down the league ladder. The strategy is usually employed by teams much lower down the FIFA rankings than England, who are the 5th-highest-ranked men’s side.

However, despite strength in the goalkeeper department, it is obvious that Southgate is keeping his eyes open in checking out Patterson.

At 22, the Sunderland ace has a long career as a goalkeeper in front of him. Giving him exposure to either the squad or training is a wise move by the England manager.