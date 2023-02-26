Sheffield Wednesday taking an interest in Blackburn Rovers striker – deal expiring this summer

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take a close look at Blackburn Rovers’ youth striker George Chmeil, according to Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers youngster Chmeil has found game time with the club’s U18s and U21s. He’s made one Premier League 2 appearance this season while playing 10 times in the U18 Premier League, netting three goals and providing one assist in the process.

The Manchester-born striker’s deal is expiring this summer though, and League One promotion hopefuls Wednesday could eye a move.

Reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that Sheffield Wednesday are to ‘take a look’ at Chmeil, who has represented Poland at U16, U18 and U19 levels. His potential availability ahead of the summer may well pique the interests of suitors, with a free transfer swoop on the cards if his contract at Ewood Park isn’t extended.

Chmeil will be keen to impress Wednesday if he the chance comes as Nixon reports.

Shrewd moves on the cards…

Around this time of year, clubs up and down the country will be starting to take young players in trial. Those approaching the end of their contracts often get the chance to impress away from their current teams, and Chmeil looks as though he’s finding himself in a similar situation.

Bringing in youngsters after their academy releases can prove to be shrewd business and the Owls will be hoping they can enjoy success in that recruitment method this summer.

Chmeil is very much in the early stages of his career still after a handful of outings in Rovers’ academy, but his early involvement in the Polish youth setup is a good indicator of his potential.