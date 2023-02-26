‘Perfect day’ – Burnley star sends message to fans after Huddersfield Town thumping

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill labelled Saturday as the ‘perfect day’ after their comprehensive win over Huddersfield Town.

Burnley cruised to a comfortable victory over Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, thrashing the Terriers 4-0 at Turf Moor to take another big step towards the Championship title.

Veteran striker Ashley Barnes opened the scoring just seven minutes in before Johann Berg Gudmundsson set up goals for Connor Roberts and captain Brownhill to take it 3-0 before half-time.

Michael Obafemi put the cherry on top of the cake with just over 15 minutes remaining to wrap up a comfortable win for the Clarets, and goalscorer Brownhill has now delivered his verdict on the victory.

Speaking on Twitter, the midfielder said the performance made for the ‘perfect day’, saying:

The victory means Burnley maintain their 12-point gap at the top of the Championship table after 2nd placed Sheffield United returned to winning ways against Watford. They’re now a massive 19 points clear of 3rd though after Middlesbrough were defeated by West Brom.

1 of 15 Where did Neil Warnock start his managerial career? Scarborough Gainsborough Trinity Burton Albion Sheffield United

The march continues…

Burnley are well and truly surging back to the Premier League and it would take an almighty collapse for them to sacrifice their position at this point in the season.

The 4-0 win over Neil Warnock’s Terriers shows there’s no letting up from Vincent Kompany’s side either, with star man Brownhill playing a key role in their success, keeping standards high and leading by example in the middle of the park.

The former Bristol City star now has 15 goal contributions this season. In his 39 outings across all competitions, Brownhill has managed six goals and nine assists, playing a pivotal role in Burnley’s success thus far.