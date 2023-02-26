Nottingham Forest scouts casting eyes over Norwich City academy graduate

Nottingham Forest scouts have been watching over Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, according to The Sun.

Norwich City have brought plenty of top young players through their youth ranks and into the first-team at Carrow Road, and defender Omobamidele has really cemented his place in the starting XI since his breakthrough.

The Irishman has been in and around the team in previous seasons but the 2022/23 campaign has seen him nail down a place, playing 24 times across all competitions this far.

Now, new claims from The Sun have said the centre-back is drawing Premier League attention for his displays.

They state that Steve Cooper has sent Nottingham Forest scouts to watch over Omobamidele amid his admiration of the defender. If they remain in the top-flight, Cooper is keen to bolster his centre-back options and the Norwich City man has been identified as one they could move for ahead of the summer.

Leixlip-borm Omobamidele is a five-time Republic of Ireland international, making his debut in September 2021.

One to hold onto?

Omobamidele has a bright future ahead of him and having played a starting role for much of this season, the Canaries may well be keen to hold onto him for the long-term.

He could land them a decent fee come the summer transfer window though, and if David Wagner isn’t able to bring Premier League football back to Carrow Road this season, an influx of cash could come in handy.

Forest have shown no hesitation to splash the cash since their return to the top-flight too, so the Canaries may well land a decent fee. It remains to be seen just what comes of the interest though, with plenty of time left before the summer window commences.