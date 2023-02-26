Newcastle United to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for £25m-rated Championship midfielder

According to The Sun’s Jack Rosser, Newcastle United are set to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for £25m-rated Bristol City star Alex Scott.

Rosser says that Newcastle United scouts have been keeping an eye on Scott this season as his stock continues to rise.

It has been a season that has seen much Premier League interest, including from the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace who have all been linked.

With the interest mounting all around him, Guernsey-born Scott is putting in the kind of performances that justify all those admiring glances. The teen midfielder has made 32 Championship appearances for Bristol City this season. He’s notched up five assists in those outings while proving just why he’s seen as one of the best talents outside the top-flight.

Scott has been with Bristol City since arriving from FC Guernsey in January 2020. He made his breakout season last time around, managing four goals and two assists in 38 Championship appearances across the 2021/22 season.

Such is his potential, he already has 12 England U19 appearances and a U19s European Championships medal to his name.

Inevitable interest?

Should Scott continue to put in the kind of performances that he is doing, you can definitely see Premier League clubs coming in for him. He has been attracting interest all season, but it remains to be seen whether or not Bristol City take the chance to cash in this summer or if they bid to hold onto him for a little longer yet.

Newcastle United, with their recent Saudi Arabian takeover, have the funds to push any top-tier club in a move for Scott. Whilst a reported £25m fee is high, you’d think is well within the means of Eddie Howe’s outfit.

It could very well be an interesting summer for Bristol City fans if the Premier League teams continue to jockey for position with Scott in their sights.