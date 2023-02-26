‘Keep it up’ – Ex-Blackburn Rovers star heaps praise on 23-year-old after ‘filthy’ contribution v QPR

Blackburn Rovers right-back Joe Rankin-Costello has drawn high praise from former teammate Elliott Bennett, who urged him to ‘keep it up’ after another impressive display against QPR.

Blackburn Rovers made it three wins on the bounce on Saturday, overcoming QPR on Gareth Ainsworth’s return.

Sam Gallagher put Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the lead before Tim Iroegbunam levelled the scores shortly after. Rovers went into the break ahead though after Sammie Szmodics slotted beyond Seny Dieng.

The visitors then made it 3-1 on the hour mark, with Gallagher tapping home at the back post after some great work by the in-form Rankin-Costello on the right-hand side.

His contributions for the goal caught the eyes of many, with former Blackburn Rovers man Elliott Bennett among those moving to heap praise on the 23-year-old. Speaking on Twitter, he labelled Rankin-Costello’s assist as ‘filthy’, also urging him to keep up the impressive form.

JRC with a filthy assist today for @Rovers great to see @joercostello getting a great run in the team and showing his quality 👏🏽 keep it up JRC 🔥 — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) February 25, 2023

Rankin-Costello on the rise…

Since coming through Blackburn Rovers’ academy, Rankin-Costello’s versatility has been a positive as well as a detriment. He’s been unable to really make a starting spot his own, but he’s really made the right-back role his own over recent months.

The academy graduate was down the pecking order before being called upon in the wake of an injury crisis and he hasn’t looked back since. His trickery before yesterday’s assist is a perfect sign of the confidence he’s playing with, and it’s a pleasant sight for all after a long wait for a regular first-team role.

Rankin-Costello will be hoping to maintain this strong form as Rovers push to seal a play-off position.

Tomasson’s side are still in 4th after their three-game winning streak but they’re within just two points of Middlesbrough now after they fell to defeat against West Brom.