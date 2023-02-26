‘I love this feeling!’ – West Brom favourite reacts after huge performance in Middlesbrough win

West Brom’s two-goal hero Daryl Dike has expressed his delight on Twitter after the Baggies’ 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

West Brom returned to winning ways in impressive fashion on Saturday, halting Middlesbrough’s winning streak.

It was American favourite Dike who put the game to bed in the opening stages, netting twice in quick succession as Carlos Corberan’s side picked up an impressive 2-0 win at home to fellow promotion hopefuls.

Following the game, Dike made no attempt to hide his joy either.

Speaking on Twitter, the popular striker said:

A resilient performance from the squad! Man do I love this feeling!😁⚽️ #wba pic.twitter.com/gEi3H0fu54 — Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) February 25, 2023

The goals were Dike’s fourth and fifth of the Championship season. He’s endured injury problems for a big chunk of the season but his contributions on Saturday marked a big step forward for the striker, netting for the first time since mid-January.

It halted a three-game winless streak for Corberam’s play-off chasing Baggies too, and with Middlesbrough in the form they’re in, the victory should come as a big morale boost to those at The Hawthorns after some tough spells in recent weeks.

Kicking on from here…

With Dike back amongst the goals and West Brom back to winning ways, Corberan and his squad will be determined to kick on from here as they look to recapture the form that brought them back into the play-off picture.

Top-six spots are still very much up for grabs and any more poor runs of form could put their hopes in jeopardy. Prior to Saturday’s win, the Baggies had won only one of their last five in the Championship.

The competitive fight for a play-off spot means West Brom can’t afford to let things slide over the final months, and the Middlesbrough win needs to mark the start of another impressive run if they’re to achieve their aims this season.